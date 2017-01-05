Taco Bell Just Became One Of The Healthiest Food Chains

January 5, 2017 11:49 AM By Lizzy Buczak
This might be shocking to hear but Taco Bell has just been labeled one of the healthiest fast-food chains in the country.

Yes. THE Taco Bell.

An article on Business Insider says that chain has been restructuring their menu choices in the past year so that customers can have healthier options, which include low calorie Fresco menu or the high-protein Cantina menu.

Since they hired Missy Nelson as their dietitian and product developer, they’ve been cutting artificial ingredients, switching to cage-free eggs, offering vegetarian menus and reducing sodium by at least 15%.

Taco bell also has big plans for 2017 because you know, “new year, new them.”

Gone are the days of  XL soda cups, antibiotics in chicken and preservatives and additives (spread throughout 2018).

Staying however are your fave pig out foods like the Crunch Wrap Supremes and Doritos Locos Tacos.

They’ll be happy to serve it up and are even adding a variety of sauces including avocado ranch sauce, creamy jalapeño sauce, habanero sauce, and creamy chipotle sauce.

In addition, they’re testing non-Mexican fare (and stepping on McDonalds’ toes) with the new Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips.

The “chips” are really chicken nuggets and are served with loaded french fries with nacho cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

The best part however? They are $1 for a six-pack and $1 for fries!

 

 

