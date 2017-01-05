[Pics] Jessica Biel Had An Amazing Date Night Grinding And Kissing Justin Timbrlake

January 5, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Jessica Biel sure knows how to make her hubby, Justin Timberlake, smile! Jessica showed off her dorky bumpin and grindin dance moves and was not shy of some EPIC PDA as the couple made-out and watched the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game. Maybe baby Silas will expect a sibling soon! Check out the kissing pics here. Is PDA at events super adorable or super annoying?

