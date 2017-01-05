[Pics] Jessica Biel Had An Amazing Date Night Grinding And Kissing Justin Timbrlake

Jessica Biel sure knows how to make her hubby, Justin Timberlake, smile! Jessica showed off her dorky bumpin and grindin dance moves and was not shy of some EPIC PDA as the couple made-out and watched the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game. Maybe baby Silas will expect a sibling soon! Check out the kissing pics here. Is PDA at events super adorable or super annoying?
[Pics] Jessica Biel Had An Amazing Date Night Grinding And Kissing Justin TimbrlakeJanuary 5, 2017 8:15 AM
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 23: Recording artist and Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Justin Timberlake cheers along side Jessica Biel during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 23, 2012 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)