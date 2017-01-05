New Trailer For The Final Season of “Pretty Little Liars” Is The Creepiest Yet

We’re inching closer and closer to the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars.

The trailer released today for 7B does the season’s nickname, #EndGame, justice – it’s the scariest one we’ve ever seen.

For the past 7 seasons, “A” has been manipulating, torturing and playing with the liars.

As they fight back harder, “A” raises the stakes and the liars are cracking under pressure.

“What did AD make you do,” Emily asks a terrified Alison.

In another dramatic scene, Aria tells Hanna that it will be okay after she exclaims AD “wrecked her life”

“No it’s not,” she retorts.

As the girls push up classroom chairs against a door to stop AD from coming in Mona says, “We are out of our league… all of us.”

Check it out below!

Thoughts? Who do you think the big bad AD is?