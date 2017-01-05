Mariah Carey Has Parted Way With Creative Director After New Year’s Eve Fiasco

Just as expected, Mariah Carey is making some changes to her team in 2017.

After her catastrophic New Year’s Eve performance, the singer “parted ways” with creative director and longtime choreographer Anthony Burrell.

Us Weekly says an insider claims Burrell contributed to Mariah’s bad performance by moving her backup singers off stage to make room for more dancers.

Since no singers were readily available, they couldn’t help Mariah out when she couldn’t hear the track.

“Had [the backup singers] been on stage, they could have heard the music and picked up for Mariah and saved the performance,” the insider explained.

Another sources insists that Burrell was not fired and that Mariah does not “blame him” for what happened.