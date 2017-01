Kim Kardashian is back on social media. What magazine cover was she on that “broke the internet?”

Dee says the last time she played Shelly she only missed ONE. Can she revive herself for 2017?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...