The J Show Jersey Gate Part 1

Adriana bought her friend’s boyfriend a soccer jersey. Her BFF Jessica felt disrespected. She says that it isn’t a big deal because she doesn’t like soccer. Would you be okay with your bestie getting her man a personal gift?

The J Show Jersey Gate Part 2

Jessica is on hold! We have Adriana and Jessica talk it out. Lately Jessica felt like it has been all about them and not including her…the girlfriend. Jess wants to know why she simply didn’t let her know in advanced. Is her BFF having a romantic affair with her BF??