Is Kris Bryant Getting Married On Saturday?

January 5, 2017 3:37 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Kris Bryant just celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday, January 5th, but will he also be celebrating his wedding this weekend??

Let’s flash back to Kris’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after winning the World Series (remember that?!). During the interview, Kris said that he’s getting married “in the beginning of January” and that his fans found his wedding registry online:

 

Obviously, we had to check out his wedding registry, and according to their registry, Kris will be getting married to Jessica Delp this Saturday, January 7th!

Little throwback with the future wifey!

A video posted by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on

Now, this could be just a random date that they put out there so that fans (like us) wouldn’t know the actual date. But either way, we’re excited for the happy couple and waiting to check out the beautiful wedding photos!

