Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List

Tons of B96 artists and Chicago favorite Chance The Rapper have made the list! It’s not all artists on the music category list though. Perfect example is Patrick Corcoran, he is Chance The Rapper’s manager.

They make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for being change-makers, optimistic, inventive and possessing boldness of youth.

Millennials are taking over the world.

Congrats to these 30 that made the list in the music industry category:

Chance The Rapper

Patrick Cocoran

Daya

Alessia Cara

Gallant

Logic

Bigbang

G-Eazy

Kelsea Ballerini

Julia Michaels

Charlie Puth

Troy Sivan

Jeffrey Ponchick

Sophia Ash

Bibi Bourrelly

Michael George

Discwomen

Desiigner

Derek Dolin

21 Pilots

Maddie & Tae

Tory Lanez

Justine Skye

Chainsmokers member Drew

La Mar Taylor

Singer Halsey‘s managers Jason & Anthony

Micah Hendler

Jeremih

Joey Kay

Bryson Tiller

Lil Yachty