Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List

Tons of B96 artists and Chicago favorite Chance The Rapper have made the list! It’s not all artists on the music category list though. Perfect example is Patrick Corcoran, he is Chance The Rapper’s manager.
They make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for being change-makers, optimistic, inventive and possessing boldness of youth.
Millennials are taking over the world.
Congrats to these 30 that made the list in the music industry category:
Chance The Rapper
Patrick Cocoran
Daya
Alessia Cara
Gallant
Logic
Bigbang
G-Eazy
Kelsea Ballerini
Julia Michaels
Charlie Puth
Troy Sivan
Jeffrey Ponchick
Sophia Ash
Bibi Bourrelly
Michael George
Discwomen
Desiigner
Derek Dolin
21 Pilots
Maddie & Tae
Tory Lanez
Justine Skye
Chainsmokers member Drew
La Mar Taylor
Singer Halsey‘s managers Jason & Anthony
Micah Hendler
Jeremih
Joey Kay
Bryson Tiller
Lil Yachty