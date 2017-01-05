“Charmed” Reboot In The Works At The CW!

2016 was the year of reboots and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

If all goes well, the Charmed sisters might be returning to The CW (previously The WB).

Show runner Jennie Snyder Urman and the team behind Jane The Virgin are looking to reboot the series, which ran for 8 seasons from 1998-2000!

The Hollywood Reporter has learned the magical drama would be set in 1976 and connected to the original in some way, although no details were disclosed.

CBS Television Studios announced a plan for the reboot almost 3-years ago but have finally given a script commitment.

No word on whether Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milan and Rose McGowan will make an appearance but it doesn’t seem likely – Milano and McGowan did not give support saying that it felt “too early” and “lacked originality.”