Caitlyn Jenner’s Full MAC Makeup Collection Is Finally Here

MAC’s latest makeup inspiration? Caitlyn Jenner.

On the heels of her limited-edition lipstick partnership, the makeup brand announced Caitlyn’s own FULL collection.

According to a statement from the brand, ‘Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new MAC collection continues that mission, proudly championing all ages, all races, and all sexes.

The campaign shows the transgender reality star posing in a low cut gold dress that almost matches her shimmering gold eyeshadow.

The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!! I'm excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017 #happynewyear #maccaitlynjenner

To finish off her Beauty and the Beast inspired look, she’s wearing a red stain.

The 15-piece line, which is described as “elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose,” will be available in stores and online starting today, January 5th!