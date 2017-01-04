WATCH: Lauren Jauregui Performs With Solo Single For The First Time

January 4, 2017 10:16 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui

After Camila Cabello announced that she was leaving Fifth Harmony, the girls kept a united front.

But it seems that they too are interested in pursuing solo projects.

Ally Brooke recently did a solo songwriting session and now we’ve got Lauren Jauregui’s FIRST solo performance of her collaboration with Marian Hill called “Back To Me.”

Lauren, who cowrote the song, joined Marian Hill onstage at the SnowGlobe Festival in South Lake Tahoe, California for the debut performance.

The crowd went crazy for a few reasons – the song is so good and this was Lauren’s solo debut. Plus, she SLAYED the stage and for a minute, we forgot she usually performed with 4 other incredible ladies.

After the performance, she thanked fans on Twitter explaining that it was incredible to see people vibing to a song she wrote.

Marian Hill also posted after the show teasing “many more to come.”

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live