WATCH: Lauren Jauregui Performs With Solo Single For The First Time

After Camila Cabello announced that she was leaving Fifth Harmony, the girls kept a united front.

But it seems that they too are interested in pursuing solo projects.

Ally Brooke recently did a solo songwriting session and now we’ve got Lauren Jauregui’s FIRST solo performance of her collaboration with Marian Hill called “Back To Me.”

Lauren, who cowrote the song, joined Marian Hill onstage at the SnowGlobe Festival in South Lake Tahoe, California for the debut performance.

LAUREN FUCKING JAUREGUI AND MARIAN HILL I AM SLAYED ON THE FLOOR DEAD IM SO PROUD #BackToMePerformanceToday @MarianHillMusic @LaurenJauregui pic.twitter.com/yKzxGjge8E — Gabby (@laurensriptide) December 31, 2016

The crowd went crazy for a few reasons – the song is so good and this was Lauren’s solo debut. Plus, she SLAYED the stage and for a minute, we forgot she usually performed with 4 other incredible ladies.

After the performance, she thanked fans on Twitter explaining that it was incredible to see people vibing to a song she wrote.

It's so cool to sing your own words and watch people in the crowd fuck with it..truly the most incredible experience #thankyou — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) December 31, 2016

Marian Hill also posted after the show teasing “many more to come.”