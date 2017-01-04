WATCH: “High School Musical’s” Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Reunite To Sing “Ex’s and Oh’s”

We’re all in this together!

Former co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunited this week to give High School Musical fans a treat!

Since launching her Youtube page, Tisdale has shared several covers and even some originals.

Fans kept requesting that she bring Hudges for a sing-along since the girls never sang together in the movie.

The actresses decided to lend their pipes to Elle King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s.”

Accompanied by Tisdale’s husband Chris French, they belted out a stripped-down version that’s more sensual than the original.

Check it out below:

Is it too soon to ask for a revival?