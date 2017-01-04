Private Memorial For Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher To Be Held Thursday in Beverly Hills

A small and private memorial will be held on Thursday for mother and daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

A source close to the family told The Hollywood Reporter that the gathering will take place in Beverly Hills and will be for friends and family only.

“I’m not sure what they’re calling it ­— a funeral or a wake ­— but it will be Thursday at the house,” said the source. “It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together.”

Carrie and Debbie died a day apart in Los Angeles – the latter while planning her daughters funeral.

THR also reports that the late actresses will have a joint funeral.

