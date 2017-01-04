Kylie Jenner Scores Title As Second Richest Family Member

Behind Kim of course.

Kylie Jenner is making that money!!!

The makeup mogul just landed on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list and turns out, she’s actually the SECOND richest family member next to big sis Kim Kardashian!

Kylie earned a whopping $18 million dollars in 2016, which is impressive for a 19-year old.

However Kim ranked in about $51 million, so Kylie’s still got a way to go.

“The reality TV star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 lip kits selling out upon release,” Forbes writes. “Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall.

See the full list HERE!