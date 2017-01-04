Kris Bryant Wins MVP With Nearly A Unanimous Decision

January 4, 2017 10:45 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cubs, Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant opened Game 5 of the World Series last month with a homerun. Game 6, he did it again. During Game 7, with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, he fielded a grounder, lost his balance, but still made the out to Rizzo for the Cubs first World Series championship in 108 years. We still get the chills saying that!

We couldn’t be happier for Kris Bryant. He hit .292 with 39 homers and started at four defensive positions. It was nearly a unanimous vote he collected with 29 of 30 first-place votes from baseball writers.

Read more HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live