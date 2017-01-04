Kris Bryant Wins MVP With Nearly A Unanimous Decision

Kris Bryant opened Game 5 of the World Series last month with a homerun. Game 6, he did it again. During Game 7, with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, he fielded a grounder, lost his balance, but still made the out to Rizzo for the Cubs first World Series championship in 108 years. We still get the chills saying that!

We couldn’t be happier for Kris Bryant. He hit .292 with 39 homers and started at four defensive positions. It was nearly a unanimous vote he collected with 29 of 30 first-place votes from baseball writers.

