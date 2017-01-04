Did Adele Secretly Marry Longtime Boyfriend? Here’s The Proof!

Did Adele secretly get married to longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki?

Fans seem to think so.

The singer sparked marriage rumors after she was spotted shopping with Konecki in Los Angeles and both were wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers. (see the pics HERE!)

Her rep declined to comment when asked if the couple tied the knot over Christmas.

Adele recently finished up a yearlong tour and announced that she would be taking a break to make more babies.

Maybe she got hitched as well?

If so, good job on keeping it on the low girl! And of course, CONGRATS!

Now that she’s happy, we just hope she’s still able to pump out the sad tunes we all love!