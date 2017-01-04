Canadian Colleges See Huge Spike in Applications From US Students

In just a few weeks, Donald Trump will be inaugurated and become the next President of the United States.

That scares some people… especially some college-bound students.

Canadian colleges say they’ve see a huge increase in website traffic from the US ever since Trump won the election on Nov. 8.

The University of Toronto reports applications from American students increased about 70 percent. Other schools saw an increase anywhere between 20% to 34%.

That means, those college-bound students are looking to LEAVE America because they are terrified of what President Trump means to their country.

“If we live in a country where so many people could elect Donald Trump, then that’s not a country I want to live in,” said 17-year-old Lara Godoff from Napa, California.

And it goes both ways – while Canada is thriving with enrollment applications from the US, the US is seeing a decrease in interest from foreign student.

Officials say students are worried about safety and depression and are choosing to go to Canada or Australia instead.

Canadian schools say they’ve also seen increased applications from China, India and Pakistan.

