Buckle Up! The “Magic School Bus” and Ms. Frizzle are Coming Back to TV

2017 is already off to a good start because a Magic School Bus revival is in the works!

Netflix, who we can seriously thank for bringing our childhood shows back, announced a revival of the hit PBS children’s show.

However, those who grew up on the show will notices, it isn’t the same as it was when it premiered in 1994, almost 20-years ago.

The reboot will feature new scientific developments, computer generated animation, a pretty fancy school bus, modern technology and even a few big celebrity names.

Thankfully, Ms. Frizzle’s hair will remain UNTOUCHED.

Producer Stu Stone, who was the voice of Ralphie, announced that many original cast members are returning.

“There are tons of cameos planned. I know that there are big stars who want to be involved in this,” he told TMZ. “And there’s a whole generation of people who grew up on this series that want to be a part of it now that it’s back.”

So far, no premiere date or cast names have been announced.