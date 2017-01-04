Ariana Grande Just Became a Character in a Major Video Game!

Ariana Grande is adding video game character to her impressive resume.
The singer revealed that her likeness would be featured in Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius this year.
The game is a spinoff of the popular Final Fantasy video games.
Ari posted a picture sitting at a table discussing her character, which she says is the “cutest thing ever.”
pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits ♡ 👋🏼 I'm SO so excited to finally share that I'll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* 🌌♡ check out my character in the game, it's the cutest thing i've ever seen in my entire life and i'm so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself. #FFBEWW 🌌🌌🌌🌌🌌🌌🌌🌌🌌🌌
The character rocks a black leather outfit, bunny mask and long blonde ponytail.
Seem familiar?
They drew inspiration from her Dangerous Woman album artwork and the character’s name will even be DW!
We can’t wait to play!