Ariana Grande Just Became a Character in a Major Video Game!

Ariana Grande is adding video game character to her impressive resume.

The singer revealed that her likeness would be featured in Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius this year.

The game is a spinoff of the popular Final Fantasy video games.

Ari posted a picture sitting at a table discussing her character, which she says is the “cutest thing ever.”

The character rocks a black leather outfit, bunny mask and long blonde ponytail.

Seem familiar?

a little peek at DW featured in #FFBEWW 🙈🙈🙈🙈🌌 ♡🐇🐇🐇🐇 A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

They drew inspiration from her Dangerous Woman album artwork and the character’s name will even be DW!

We can’t wait to play!