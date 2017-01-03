Winter Misery Index: Illinois Ranks No. 13

CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, winter around here has been pretty tame, but we all know that could change quickly.

Illinois winters can get pretty rough, but it could be worse. When it comes to the worst winter states, Minnesota takes the title, according to a ranking by Thrillist.

Illinois ranks No. 13; Indiana, No. 16; Michigan, No. 2; and Wisconsin, No. 7.

Actually, just about any state in the top 15 is about equally miserable at one time or another in winter.

“Keeping Illinois from an even worse ranking: most of the time the state’s pretty on-point as far as snow removal goes,” according to Thrillist.

Perhaps the most frightening, is the article’s description of Indiana’s Interstate 65.

