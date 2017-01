Serena Williams shocked us all with a shiny new engagement ring. The Tennis star has been dating Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and they were both ready to take their relationship to the next level! The couple shared New Year moments on the beach were we got a perfect view of her shiny new ring! View all the pics here.

Serena tries to keep things private with a little joke of the big news! We can’t complain, this girl’s got great taste!