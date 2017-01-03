[Watch] Let’s Kick Off 2017 With A Surprise Spice Girls Reuinion

January 3, 2017 7:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Surprise! A Spice Girls reunion evolved over New Years by the two members who didn’t want to be a part of any reunion tour! Spice Girls’ members Melanie C (Sporty Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) had a very special moment singing “2 Become 1.” Will they change their mind and join the other three for a girl power tour?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live