[Watch] Let’s Kick Off 2017 With A Surprise Spice Girls Reuinion

Surprise! A Spice Girls reunion evolved over New Years by the two members who didn’t want to be a part of any reunion tour! Spice Girls’ members Melanie C (Sporty Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) had a very special moment singing “2 Become 1.” Will they change their mind and join the other three for a girl power tour?
[Watch] Let’s Kick Off 2017 With A Surprise Spice Girls ReuinionJanuary 3, 2017 7:30 AM
The 'Spice girls' pose for photographers in front of Cannes Martinez Hotel 11 May 1997 (Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images)