Was “Girl Meets World” Canceled?

The fate of Girl Meets World remains up in the air at this point.

The Boy Meets World spinoff has NOT gotten the green light for a fourth season from Disney Channel yet…. and the final episodes of the season are airing today, Jan. 3rd!

However, speculation is that the show has gotten the boot.

Last week, cast member Rider Strong, who plays Corey’s OG best friend Shawn, revealed that the show was not picked up.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World — my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended,” Rider said in the latest episode of his podcast, Literary Disco. (Forward to 7:15 mark to listen).

Now “the show ended” is a very open-ended statement. Ended for the season? Ended forever? Taking a break? Looking for a new network?

Of course fans assumed it mean the show was “done forever” and they freaked out.

The shows official writers account shut down the “rumors” writing that the show is currently in “limbo.”

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

But if the writers don’t know, it seems this weeks season finale needs to end in a way that also makes it a satisfactory series finale.

And maybe all those fan petitions will encourage Freeform to snatch up the show and make it a massive success.