This “Gilmore Girls” Star Is Engaged!

After a successful Gilmore Girls revival, Danny Strong decided to end the year off right by proposing to his longtime GF.

The actor, who played Doyle McMaster on the show, traveled to Hawaii before New Year’s Eve with Caitlin Meaner.

He shared the tropical proposal on Instagram writing,

“3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I’d ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out. Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns #yes.”

Thankfully, he also posted a picture of the gorgeous engagement ring so we can all swoon over it.

Congrats to the happy couple!!!