Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth take the title of cutest couple.

The actor and singer, who got re-engaged in 2016, celebrated New Year’s Eve together and a party with friends and family.

Miley shared a few pictures from the night and even teased us by captioning a photo “sorry. My dude is HOT.”

Sorry. My dude is HOT. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

She also made out with a mannequin and said it was her New Year’s kiss…

NY kiss A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

But we all know she locked lips with her hunk in the end!