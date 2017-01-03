[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 1/3/2017

The J Show 630 Entertainment Report playpause

Mariah Carey’s team explains Mariah’s NYE hiccup as a production error. Mariah’s manager came in to save her from the rumors saying the production team was to blame as they #1 did not have the stage ready for her to rehearse and #2 said that everything will be perfect by show time. However, Mariah waited in the side lines to make sure everything would be good to go, but everything she was hearing in her ear-piece was choppy which resulted in an awkward Ryan Seacrest interview and a very interesting performance. However, Mariah laughed it off with a Twitter post. Do you think this gave her reality show a viewer boost??