Laguna Beach star turned fashion mogul is expecting her first child with her husband William Tell. The couple shared the big news with an adorable New Years Instagram post of a sonogram.
[Listen] Radio Perez: Lauren Conrad’s Going To Be A Mom!January 3, 2017 5:30 AM
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Songwriter William Tell and television personality Lauren Conrad attend the Third Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2012 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)