Jenny McCarthy Slams Mariah Carey For New Year’s Eve Performance

Jenny McCarthy is letting Mariah Carey know exactly what she thinks.

Initially after the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve snafu, co-host Jenny McCarthy felt bad for the singer.

“I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad,” she said on her SiriusXm show, The Jenny McCarthy Show. “It was a complete train wreck. And like Donnie [Wahlberg] said, being in this business, I know what it’s like to have your prompter go out. I know what it’s like to have my inner ears go out. It’s scary, and it’s like your brain malfunctions and you’re on live TV. So I was like, you know what, I have sympathy for her.”

But then…. something changed.

“My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.”

Mariah’s camp blamed the whole thing on Dick Clark Productions and said they knew of the sound problems and failed to do anything.

“We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance,” Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, told Billboard. “They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened—at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.”

“After the show,” she continued to Billboard, “I called [Dick Clark Productions’] Mark Shimmel and I said, ‘What the f–k happened?’ He said, ‘Let me call you back,’ then called me back and confirmed the in-ears were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement. I said, ‘No way.’ I asked him to cut the West Coast feed. He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense…It’s not artist-friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”

Dick Clark Productions told a different story however. “As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists,” they told E! news. “To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. An initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance,” the organization added. McCarthy also mentioned that Dick Clark, the founder, would not stand for it if he were alive. “Dick Clark Productions has been doing this show for 45 years…I’ve never seen a production company, like Donnie said, more prepared, more supportive of their musical guests, so for her to defame them was so incredibly insulting for the group of people who work their balls off preparing and rehearsing for their musical guests.”

McCarthy then went on to say Mariah didn’t even take advantage of her soundcheck. “She did whatever you would call a like dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check,” she said. “The buck stops with the artist,” the New Kids On The Block member continued. “No rehearsal, that’s on her. And to blame Dick Clark Productions and Ryan Seacrest by default who is an executive producer, too—these people have made their career on love of music and artists and respect for music and artists. Dick Clark built his whole empire on music and artists and performances. Those guys make you rehearse, and rehearse and rehearse. I heard Gloria Estefan out there rehearsing. I heard last year Demi Lovato 10 times rehearsing.