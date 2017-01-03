Jenny McCarthy Slams Mariah Carey For New Year’s Eve Performance

Jenny McCarthy is letting Mariah Carey know exactly what she thinks.
Initially after the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve snafu, co-host Jenny McCarthy felt bad for the singer.
“I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad,” she said on her SiriusXm show, The Jenny McCarthy Show. “It was a complete train wreck. And like Donnie [Wahlberg] said, being in this business, I know what it’s like to have your prompter go out. I know what it’s like to have my inner ears go out. It’s scary, and it’s like your brain malfunctions and you’re on live TV. So I was like, you know what, I have sympathy for her.”
But then…. something changed.
“My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.”
Mariah’s camp blamed the whole thing on Dick Clark Productions and said they knew of the sound problems and failed to do anything.
“We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance,” Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, told Billboard. “They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened—at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.”
“After the show,” she continued to Billboard, “I called [Dick Clark Productions’] Mark Shimmel and I said, ‘What the f–k happened?’ He said, ‘Let me call you back,’ then called me back and confirmed the in-ears were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement. I said, ‘No way.’ I asked him to cut the West Coast feed. He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense…It’s not artist-friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”
“She did whatever you would call a like dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check,” she said.
“The buck stops with the artist,” the New Kids On The Block member continued. “No rehearsal, that’s on her. And to blame Dick Clark Productions and Ryan Seacrest by default who is an executive producer, too—these people have made their career on love of music and artists and respect for music and artists. Dick Clark built his whole empire on music and artists and performances. Those guys make you rehearse, and rehearse and rehearse. I heard Gloria Estefan out there rehearsing. I heard last year Demi Lovato 10 times rehearsing.
Who do you believe – Jenny McCarthy or Mariah Carey?