Hey Naperville, Freeport, & Rockford…The Cubs Championship Trophy Is Coming Your Way This Weekend!

January 3, 2017 2:07 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

Happy New Year to the residents of Naperville, Freeport, and Rockford!

The Cubs’ Championship Trophy Tour will be making its way to you this weekend!

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the beautiful trophy yet, make sure to get to one of these locations:

  • Saturday, January 7, Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 8, Freeport, Illinois, Masonic Temple, 305 W. Stephenson Street, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 8, Rockford, Illinois, Rockford IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves, BMO Harris Bank Center main concourse, 300 Elm St., 3:30-5:30 p.m.

See more HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live