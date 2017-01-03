First Listen: Emma Watson Sings “Beauty and The Beast” Musical Number

Hermione Granger would never sing but that isn’t stopping Emma Watson.

Watson has taken on the role of Belle in the new Disney live-action film Beauty and the Beast.

The trailer hasn’t revealed what Watson would sound like singing the iconic songs but a new Belle doll released on store shelves features a snippet of Watson’s vocals.

Check it out below.

Who knew Watson had such pipes? And if you are wondering, one of the movies’ producers did confirm it was actually Watson’s vocals.

It’s her musical debut and we couldn’t be prouder.

However it does bother me that she doesn’t look like Emma AT ALL!