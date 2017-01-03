Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Does Solo Songwriting Session

By Hayden Wright

The departure of Camila Cabello shook the remaining members of Fifth Harmony and their fans last month—was this the beginning of the end for the girl group? The timing was even more surprising given the runaway success of “Work From Home” and their 2016 album 7/27. Now it looks like Ally Brooke is getting ready to release some music on her own. English songwriter Phil Bentley shared an Instagram post with Brooke, captioned “First session of 2017 with the amazing @allybrookeofficial of #fifthharmony!”

Brooke wouldn’t be the first 5H member to go solo. In addition to Cabello, Lauren Jauregui released “Back to Me” with Marian Hill last month. With various members spiraling off in their own directions since Cabello’s departure, the future of Fifth Harmony remains in question. As of November (pre-Cabello departure) the group was recording its third studio album.

In a statement about Camila’s departure, the four remaining members said they would move forward together as a group as well as in “solo endeavors.” It appears that Brooke is the latest to make good on the latter. Bentley has written for artists like Christina Aguilera, JoJo and Cher Lloyd—perhaps he has a hit for Brooke up his sleeve.