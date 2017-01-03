Did Jennifer Lopez Just Shade Mariah Carey Over Her Cringeworthy NYE Performance?

A battle of the divas might be the first Hollywood beef of 2017!

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard about Mariah Carey’s botched New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance.

Mariah strutted on the stage for 4 minutes complaining that the wrong track was playing and that “it wasn’t going to get any better.”

Her camp said the producers of the annual New Year’s Eve show tried to sabotage her and gave her faulty monitors but really, it doesn’t matter what happened because the whole thing was 100% cringe-worthy.

And it seems like Jennifer Lopez agrees.

The singer, who is recently making headlines for dating Drake, reportedly liked a post on Instagram about Mariah’s performance that read, “Ever seen an accident you couldn’t take your eyes away from? That was her tonight!”

Now… in 2017, liking something basically means you are throwing shade so clearly, JLo was not a fan of Mariah Carey’s “performance.”

It also might be a burn back to Carey’s “I don’t know her” jab at the Latin star.

What do you think?