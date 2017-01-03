Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Make Up, Spend New Year’s Eve Together

New year, new them?

After a 2016 of ups and downs, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are getting a fresh start in 2017.

The reality star wore her engagement ring as she ran in the New Year with her on-again fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The couple posted multiple videos on Snapchat and Instagram throughout the night.

“Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I!” she captioned one of the videos on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOt0VWLD9W1/

Chyna and Kardashian’s relationship has been tumultuous.

They split briefly before Christmas after rumors surfaced that Chyna was being aggressive towards him.

She moved out of his house and took their 1-month old daughter Dream with her.

A few weeks later, Chyna was seen at the ER after Rob had a diabetes scare. Sources say he was “depressed and stressed.”