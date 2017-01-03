Billie Lourd Breaks Silence After Death of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandma Debbie Reynolds

After a sad end to 2016, Billie Lourd has finally broken her silence.

The Scream Queens actress who lost both her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother (and Fisher’s mother) Debbie Reynolds in the same week, thanked her fans for their support.

In the emotional Instagram post, Lourd writes:

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Fisher passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LAX.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away one day later at the age of 84. She was distraught and suffered a stroke while planning her late daughters funeral.

Scream Queens co-stars reached out and sent wishes and prayers to Lourd.

She found comfort in her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner.