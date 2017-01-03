Author Says The Titanic Sank Because of a Fire, Not an Iceberg

Forget what you know about the sinking of the R.M.S Titanic.

The documentary, titled Titanic: The New Evidence, by author and journalist Senan Molony claims that the Titanic sunk because of a fire on board.

That’s much different than the version we all know – that the unsinkable ship hit an iceberg in the north Atlantic and sunk.

More than 1,500 lives were lost, with about 700 surviving.

The coal fire is definitely documented and even depicted in the Hollywood movie, but Molony says it is severely underplayed.

“The bulkhead was not worthy of the name. It completely compromised the ship and led to an accelerated sinking — Titanic couldn’t stay afloat long enough for an effective rescue,” he said.

