Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you the Chicago Bears win the Super Bowl next year”

Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery has high hopes for his team.

Jeffery believes that the Bears will “win the Super Bowl next year.”

In fact, he guarantees it.

“We had a lot of injuries. I don’t think a team in the league had as much injuries as us,” he added.

The Bears’ 3-13 outlook for the 2017 season doesn’t seem to promising however.

Jeffery might also not be around to see it happen since he could test free agency if Chicago allows it.

“Right now, I’m a Chicago Bear,” Jeffery said after the Bears’ 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “It’s business at the end of the day. Like I said, I’m a Chicago Bear.”