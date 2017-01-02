The POTUS is Coming To Sweet Home Chicago

Keep your eyes peeled for the motorcade!

Barack Obama will head to the Chicago next week to give his Farewell Speech!

Next Tuesday, January 10th, President Obama will be at McCormick Place (same place he had his Election Rally in 2014 and his victory speech) to say his formal goodbye’s.

If you were wondering why they chose that location over Grant Park (which seems like a more likely choice) it was for security reasons.

Regarding his speech the POTUS said in an email released today:

I’m just beginning to write my remarks, but I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.

Tickets to see the Pres will be available at McCormick Place this Saturday. They’re free but will be first come, first serve. One per person.

Doors will open at 5pm on Tuesday (01/11/17) and attendees are told to expect “airport like” security. So no sharp objects or liquids. Also bags and signs are NOT allowed.