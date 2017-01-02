JLO and Drake Ring in 2017 Together

JLO said she was going home to spend New Year with her fam and low and behold she was seen with her alleged Boo Drake!

While they have been seen together, we have a sneaky feeling it’s just because they have new music coming out together and they’re trying to get some attention…but this seems like a lot huh?

Jennifer was spotted at Drake’s show in Vegas on NYE, they the 2 were seen gambling on New Year’s day at MGM!

Take a look at the pics here: JLO and Drake in Vegas for NYE

Alright – what’s the deal right?

Is this relationship real? Or real convenient for their new music coming out?