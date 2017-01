In far too many cases of animal cruelty, someone knew about the abuse but didn’t report it.

If you see an animal being a bused or just suspect something, be sure to let someone know!

PETA’s files are filed with cases of animals that died from abuse because no one took action.

Call your local humane society or the police and report it! For more info call 757-622-PETA. B96 Cares!