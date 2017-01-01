Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Disaster

Mariah Carey had quite a 2016, divorce, engaged, dis-engaged…and now this!
Last night while performing on New Year’s Rockin Eve her ear piece went out and she couldn’t hear here music!
Watch here:
So aside from her not singing (and we know she can) you could hear the track she intended to lip sync too – yikes!
Here’s her response after it all ended:
True right?
We’ll give her a pass because we know this isn’t an Ashlee Simpson situation – Mariah can sing her face off!
In the meantime the internet is exploding with MC memes like this one😉