Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Disaster

Mariah Carey had quite a 2016, divorce, engaged, dis-engaged…and now this!

Last night while performing on New Year’s Rockin Eve her ear piece went out and she couldn’t hear here music!

Watch here:

So aside from her not singing (and we know she can) you could hear the track she intended to lip sync too – yikes!

Here’s her response after it all ended:

True right?

We’ll give her a pass because we know this isn’t an Ashlee Simpson situation – Mariah can sing her face off!

In the meantime the internet is exploding with MC memes like this one😉