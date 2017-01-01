Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Disaster

January 1, 2017 6:44 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: lip-sync, Mariah Carey, new year's rockin eve, New Years

Mariah Carey had quite a 2016, divorce, engaged, dis-engaged…and now this!

Last night while performing on New Year’s Rockin Eve her ear piece went out and she couldn’t hear here music!

Watch here:

So aside from her not singing (and we know she can) you could hear the track she intended to lip sync too – yikes!

Here’s her response after it all ended: 

True right?

We’ll give her a pass because we know this isn’t an Ashlee Simpson situation – Mariah can sing her face off!

In the meantime the internet is exploding with MC memes like this one😉

 

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live