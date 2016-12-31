These Were The Top 96 Songs of 2016!

December 31, 2016 11:00 PM

B96 counts down the best songs of every year starting on New Year’s Eve! Check out the Top 96 Songs of 2016.

2016 was a great year for new music – Justin Bieber dominated the charts with hit after hit. So did the Chainsmokers! Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Drake all put out wonderful albums.

But who took the #1 spot?

We shared B96’s “Top 96 of 96” with you on the air, and now you can check out the list and see which songs rocked 2016!

 

  1. Closer – The Chainsmokers + Halsey
  2. Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers + Daya
  3. This Is What You Came For – Calvin Harris + Rihanna
  4. Cheap Thrills – Sia + Sean Paul
  5. Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
  6. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
  7. I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner
  8. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
  9. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake + Justin Bieber
  10. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony
  11. Pillowtalk – Zayn
  12. Stressed Out – 21 Pilots
  13. Sorry – Justin Bieber
  14. One Dance – Drake
  15. Into You – Ariana Grande
  16. Cold Water – Major Lazer + Justin Bieber
  17. Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
  18. Wild Things – Alessia Cara
  19. Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
  20. Sit Still Look Pretty – Daya
  21. Me Myself & I – G Eazy + Bebe Rexha
  22. Heathens – 21 Pilots
  23.  7 Years – Lukas Graham
  24. Side To Side – Ariana Grande + Nicki Minaj
  25. Hands To Myself – Selena Gomez
  26. Ride – 21 Pilots
  27. Starboy – The Weeknd
  28. Let It Go – James Bay
  29. Just Like Fire – P!nk
  30. 24k Magic – Bruno Mars
  31.  Gold – Kiiara
  32. Never Forget You – Zara Larsson
  33. Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
  34. This Girl – Kungs
  35. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
  36. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld
  37. My House – Flo Rida
  38. One Call Away – Charlie Puth
  39. Hymn For The Weekend – Coldplay
  40. The Middle – DJ Snake
  41. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
  42. No – Meghan Trainor
  43. Never Be Like You – Flume
  44. Work – Rihanna
  45. I Know What You Did Last Summer – Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabelo
  46. We Don’t Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth + Selena Gomez
  47. When We Were Young – Adele
  48. Confident – Demi Lovato
  49. Company – Justin Bieber
  50. The Greatest – Sia + Kendrick Lamar
  51. Hideaway – Daya
  52. This Town – Niall Horan
  53. Too Good – Drake + Rihanna
  54. I Hate U I Love U – Gnash + Olivia O’Brien
  55. Same Old Love – Selena Gomez
  56. Roses – The Chainsmokers
  57. Make Me – Britney Spears + G Eazy
  58. Close – Nick Jonas & Tove Lo
  59. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd
  60. Like I’m Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor + John Legend
  61. Bad Things – MGK + Camila Cabello
  62. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
  63. That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony
  64. Hotline Bling – Drake
  65. In The Name Of Love – Martin Garrix + Bebe Rexha
  66. Something In The Way You Move – Ellie Goulding
  67. In The Night – The Weeknd
  68. Kill ‘Em With Kindness – Selena Gomez
  69. New Romantics – Taylor Swift
  70. Me Too – Meghan Trainor
  71. Love Me Now – John Legend
  72. My Way – Calvin Harris
  73. You Don’t Own Me – Grace + G Eazy
  74. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
  75. Toothbrush – DNCE
  76. Team – Iggy Azalea
  77. All In My Head – Fifth Harmony
  78. Needed Me – Rihanna
  79. You & Me – Marc E Bassy + G Eazy
  80. Duele El Corazon – Enrique Iglesias
  81. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
  82. Unsteady – X Ambassadors
  83. Kids – OneRepublic
  84. If It Ain’t Love – Jason Derulo
  85. Controlla – Drake
  86. Greenlight – Pitbull + Flo Rida
  87. Blow Your Mind – Dua Lipa
  88. All We Know – The Chainsmokers
  89. Fade – Kanye West
  90. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn + Taylor Swift
  91. Don’t Mind – Kent Jones
  92. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
  93. Slumber Party – Britney Spears + Tinashe
  94. Panda – Desiigner
  95. Lost Boy – Ruth B.
  96. Wherever I Go – OneRepublic
