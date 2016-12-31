These Were The Top 96 Songs of 2016!

B96 counts down the best songs of every year starting on New Year’s Eve! Check out the Top 96 Songs of 2016.
2016 was a great year for new music – Justin Bieber dominated the charts with hit after hit. So did the Chainsmokers! Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Drake all put out wonderful albums.
But who took the #1 spot?
We shared B96’s “Top 96 of 96” with you on the air, and now you can check out the list and see which songs rocked 2016!
- Closer – The Chainsmokers + Halsey
- Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers + Daya
- This Is What You Came For – Calvin Harris + Rihanna
- Cheap Thrills – Sia + Sean Paul
- Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
- Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
- I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner
- Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
- Let Me Love You – DJ Snake + Justin Bieber
- Work From Home – Fifth Harmony
- Pillowtalk – Zayn
- Stressed Out – 21 Pilots
- Sorry – Justin Bieber
- One Dance – Drake
- Into You – Ariana Grande
- Cold Water – Major Lazer + Justin Bieber
- Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
- Wild Things – Alessia Cara
- Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
- Sit Still Look Pretty – Daya
- Me Myself & I – G Eazy + Bebe Rexha
- Heathens – 21 Pilots
- 7 Years – Lukas Graham
- Side To Side – Ariana Grande + Nicki Minaj
- Hands To Myself – Selena Gomez
- Ride – 21 Pilots
- Starboy – The Weeknd
- Let It Go – James Bay
- Just Like Fire – P!nk
- 24k Magic – Bruno Mars
- Gold – Kiiara
- Never Forget You – Zara Larsson
- Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
- This Girl – Kungs
- Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
- Starving – Hailee Steinfeld
- My House – Flo Rida
- One Call Away – Charlie Puth
- Hymn For The Weekend – Coldplay
- The Middle – DJ Snake
- Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
- No – Meghan Trainor
- Never Be Like You – Flume
- Work – Rihanna
- I Know What You Did Last Summer – Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabelo
- We Don’t Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth + Selena Gomez
- When We Were Young – Adele
- Confident – Demi Lovato
- Company – Justin Bieber
- The Greatest – Sia + Kendrick Lamar
- Hideaway – Daya
- This Town – Niall Horan
- Too Good – Drake + Rihanna
- I Hate U I Love U – Gnash + Olivia O’Brien
- Same Old Love – Selena Gomez
- Roses – The Chainsmokers
- Make Me – Britney Spears + G Eazy
- Close – Nick Jonas & Tove Lo
- Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd
- Like I’m Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor + John Legend
- Bad Things – MGK + Camila Cabello
- Mercy – Shawn Mendes
- That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony
- Hotline Bling – Drake
- In The Name Of Love – Martin Garrix + Bebe Rexha
- Something In The Way You Move – Ellie Goulding
- In The Night – The Weeknd
- Kill ‘Em With Kindness – Selena Gomez
- New Romantics – Taylor Swift
- Me Too – Meghan Trainor
- Love Me Now – John Legend
- My Way – Calvin Harris
- You Don’t Own Me – Grace + G Eazy
- I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
- Toothbrush – DNCE
- Team – Iggy Azalea
- All In My Head – Fifth Harmony
- Needed Me – Rihanna
- You & Me – Marc E Bassy + G Eazy
- Duele El Corazon – Enrique Iglesias
- Water Under The Bridge – Adele
- Unsteady – X Ambassadors
- Kids – OneRepublic
- If It Ain’t Love – Jason Derulo
- Controlla – Drake
- Greenlight – Pitbull + Flo Rida
- Blow Your Mind – Dua Lipa
- All We Know – The Chainsmokers
- Fade – Kanye West
- I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn + Taylor Swift
- Don’t Mind – Kent Jones
- Love On The Brain – Rihanna
- Slumber Party – Britney Spears + Tinashe
- Panda – Desiigner
- Lost Boy – Ruth B.
- Wherever I Go – OneRepublic