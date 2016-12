Justin Bieber spent Christmas with his Pops in Barbados and was spotted there still yesterday!

Check out the pics and videos fans were posting below:

He seems cool and relaxed right? (Unlike the crazy yelling Biebs)

Well all that will end when he rings in 2017!

Justin will be doing a show in Miami with Skrillex! Not too late to go from what I hear…but it’ll cost you like $500,000! Yikes! (It’s at some fancy schmancy resort)