Camila Cabello Performing with Fifth Harmony Tonight?!

December 31, 2016 11:04 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: broken up, Camila Cabello, Camila left Fifth Harmony, Fifth Harmony, harmonizers, left the group, new year's rockin eve, New Years Eve 2017, pretaped

Harmonizers before you start celebrating that Fifth Harmony is back to 5 members you should know the following…

It’s 100% true that Camila Cabello will be performing with her former bandmates of 5H tonight on New Year’s Rockin Eve , but it’s not what you think!

Their performance was prerecorded BEFORE Camila left the group on December 18th!

So sadly nothing has changed and the group is still 4 with Camila going solo.😦

Be positive about it tho! We’ll get to see them as a whole group 1-last time before 2017 when they’ll do amazing things still…just not together.

Will you be watching tonight??

 

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live