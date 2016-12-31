Camila Cabello Performing with Fifth Harmony Tonight?!

Harmonizers before you start celebrating that Fifth Harmony is back to 5 members you should know the following…

It’s 100% true that Camila Cabello will be performing with her former bandmates of 5H tonight on New Year’s Rockin Eve , but it’s not what you think!

Their performance was prerecorded BEFORE Camila left the group on December 18th!

So sadly nothing has changed and the group is still 4 with Camila going solo.😦

Be positive about it tho! We’ll get to see them as a whole group 1-last time before 2017 when they’ll do amazing things still…just not together.

Will you be watching tonight??