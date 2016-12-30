WATCH : Drake and JLO Kissing and Grinding!

December 30, 2016 10:42 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
They may have been caught smooching and grinding in public last night…but low and behold there may be motive!

Watch this video of Drake and JLO first! They were in Vegas together at a “prom” called “Winter Wonderland”:

If you listen – that’s THEIR new song playing in the background!

True they could’ve fallen for each other while working on music together…or it could be like Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes…or Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello = there were dating rumors when they had a song coming out together and then after the single was released they were “over”.

I smell that.

What do you think?

