Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter Prom

By Amanda Wicks

Still skeptical about burgeoning couple Drake and Jennifer Lopez? New video evidence found the two spinning, whirling, twirling and cozying up on the dance floor at a Winter Wonderland Prom, and added fuel to the rumor fire that they’re officially dating.

It all took place in Hollywood at a prom event Lopez was hosting. Drake and Lopez were crowned king and queen, naturally, and like any two high school sweethearts, they only had eyes for each another. Attendees captured several videos of Drake and Lopez slow dancing, grinding and generally enjoying each other’s company.

More than showing off their chemistry, several videos reveal Drake and Lopez’s reported collaboration. The song features Lopez’s slow, sensual vocals over a pounding club rhythm while Drake’s vocals weave in and out. Considering Drake will be dropping his playlist project More Life in early 2017, this could be a signal (along with his rumored Taylor Swift collab) of what that will entail.

As for whether Drake and Lopez are involved in a relationship or a publicity stunt, the jury is still out on that one. The pair have been spending more and more time together with Drake attending several of Lopez’s Las Vegas shows and also sharing a cozy photo cuddling up with her on Instagram. But his side eye in that very photo says a lot.