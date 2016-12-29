You Can Now Brew Your Very Own Luke’s Diner Coffee With “Gilmore Girls” K-Cups

December 29, 2016 11:58 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: gilmore girls, Luke's Diner, stars hollow

This is a dream come true for Gilmore Girls fans!

There sadly is no such thing as Luke’s Diner run by Luke (although a few coffee shops did transform into one for the revival) but there is a way to make your very own Luke’s Diner coffee… you’ll just have to settle for K-Cups!

A box of 12 cups of Luke’s Diner coffee blend by Urban Tee Farm retails at $19.99.

The breakfast blend is made in Stars Hollow, the fictional town where the show is set.

“More than a quick walk across the town square from Luke’s Diner? No worries! Brew your own cup in house. It’s basically like having Luke in your kitchen,” according to the Urban Tee Farm website.

They also sell other Gilmore Girls related gifts including shirts, lip kits and a gift box.

 

 

