Trey Songz Arrested at his Own Show!

Trey Songz had a show last night in Detroit and it was running too long – which fans loves, but people running the show (and I’m assuming curfew laws) do not like. He was told if he didn’t end his show by a certain time they would turn his mic off (it sounds like he was already past a first warning). So Trey told the crowd this…

**Warning Explicit language

So it’s a little funny, and clearly he didn’t think they would do it after he called them out but they did…and then he DID…

Besides literally dropping the mic, Trey then went on to destroy everything on the stage he could get his hands on.

Now chances are they would’ve have just kicked him out, but an officer was injured when they were trying to subdue him = lawsuit is more than likely on the way.

He was also arrested, and charged with resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.

What a way to end the year Trey!