“Star Wars” Fans All Over The World Held Lightsaber Vigils For Carrie Fisher

December 29, 2016 9:58 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Star Wars fans said goodbye to their Princess last night with a fitting light saber tribute.

CBS Los Angeles reports that fans gathered in Anaheim at Downtown Disney to honor Carrie Fisher with a lightsaber vigil.

“It was a random thing,” said organizer Jeff Rowan. “I decided that I think we should be paying homage to her and a lightsaber vigil was very fitting – even though technically she never really even carried a lightsaber – but I thought that it was a very fitting way for us to say goodbye to her.”

Other lightsaber vigils were also held in Denver and Austin.

In Denver, more than 400 fans gathered at Wings over the Rockier Air and Space Museum in front of the Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Jet, according to the Denver Post.

Approximately 200 fans showed up at the Texas Alamo Draft House, some even dressed in her iconic Princess Leia costume.

They held special screenings of some of her most notable films.

Other fans even made her a makeshift star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Fisher’s untimely death came four days after she suffered massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84 just a day later after suffering a stroke while planning her funeral.

“She’s with Carrie now,” her son Todd said.

