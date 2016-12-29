Say Yes To The Dress Store Gets Sued By A Bridezilla

December 29, 2016 6:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Yikes! A bridal disaster happened for Say Yes To The Dress star Randi Siegel-Friedman. Randi is suing Kleinfeld Bridal in New York for not giving her a $12K refund for an epic dress fail. When it came time to try on her custom-made dress days before the wedding it didn’t fit AND was the WRONG fabric. The bride was EXTREMELY unhappy and had to pick a rando dress. When she went back to return her bridal gown, the store said NO WAY! Should she have gotten a refund?? Full story via TMZ.

