So raise your glass for Pinks second child!

The singer and her husband Carey Hart welcomed their second child on Monday.

Pink shared the news in a sweet Instagram photo which revealed her sons unique name – Jameson Moon Hart.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

She also posted a picture of Carey with Jameson and captioned it “I love my baby daddy.”

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

She announced her pregnancy in November.

The couple is already parents to 5-year-old Willow.